Music Break: Iniko – Jericho July 2, 2023

Lyrics:

I’m high, I’m from outer space

I got Milky Way for blood, evolution in my vein

I’m gone, I’ve been far away

I’ma lumineer now, makin’ moves, startin’ waves

I’ve been dreaming about flying for a long time

I had a vision from the grey’s, they wanna co-sign

Artificially intelligent, new-AI

I’m your future, past and present, I’m the fine line

Yeah, I’m a missing link of this illusion

I am not really here, I’m an intrusion

I don’t swim or sink, I just float

I don’t need gravity, I just need growth

When I move, it’s an earthquake rumble

I will never, ever fall, never stumble

And I don’t need to be humble

Break down walls like Jericho, crumble

I can go higher

Past the stratosphere, I can catch fire

I can go hard, I don’t even need to try, yeah

Starblood, I don’t ever get tired

Predestined, written in stone

I feel it coming in, I feel it in my bones

Heavily protected, never alone

Tapped in, I’m connected to the unknown

When I move, it’s an earthquake rumble

I will never, ever fall, never stumble

And I don’t need to be humble

Break down walls like Jericho, crumble

When I move, it’s an earthquake rumble

I will never, ever fall, never stumble

And I don’t need to be humble

Break down walls like Jericho, crumble

Jericho, Jericho, walls come down

Jericho, Jericho, walls come down

Walls come down like Jericho

Walls come down like Jericho

Jericho, Jericho walls come down

Jericho, Jericho walls come down

Walls come down like Jericho

Walls come down like Jericho