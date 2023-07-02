Music Break: Iniko – Jericho

July 2, 2023

Lyrics:

I’m high, I’m from outer space
I got Milky Way for blood, evolution in my vein
I’m gone, I’ve been far away
I’ma lumineer now, makin’ moves, startin’ waves
I’ve been dreaming about flying for a long time
I had a vision from the grey’s, they wanna co-sign
Artificially intelligent, new-AI
I’m your future, past and present, I’m the fine line

Yeah, I’m a missing link of this illusion
I am not really here, I’m an intrusion
I don’t swim or sink, I just float
I don’t need gravity, I just need growth

When I move, it’s an earthquake rumble
I will never, ever fall, never stumble
And I don’t need to be humble
Break down walls like Jericho, crumble

I can go higher
Past the stratosphere, I can catch fire
I can go hard, I don’t even need to try, yeah
Starblood, I don’t ever get tired
Predestined, written in stone
I feel it coming in, I feel it in my bones
Heavily protected, never alone 
Tapped in, I’m connected to the unknown

When I move, it’s an earthquake rumble
I will never, ever fall, never stumble
And I don’t need to be humble
Break down walls like Jericho, crumble

When I move, it’s an earthquake rumble
I will never, ever fall, never stumble
And I don’t need to be humble
Break down walls like Jericho, crumble

Jericho, Jericho, walls come down
Jericho, Jericho, walls come down
Walls come down like Jericho
Walls come down like Jericho

Jericho, Jericho walls come down
Jericho, Jericho walls come down
Walls come down like Jericho
Walls come down like Jericho

