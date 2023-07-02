Climate Denial, AntiVaxx, Now Chemtrails. Fox News is Your Full Service Conspiracy Network July 2, 2023

Serial science denier Mark Morano is at it again on his favorite platform.

Someday, maybe in another Dominion style lawsuit, we’ll see Morano’s texts to his clients, laughing about the garbage that Fox-addled rubes are willing to swallow.

Here’s how disinformation is done.

CNBC:

On Friday, the White House released a federally mandated report on solar geoengineering, which is an umbrella term that describes methods of reflecting sunlight away from the earth to cool the atmosphere. The Biden-Harris administration has no plans underway to launch a comprehensive research program into solar radiation modification, according to a senior administration official.

Then, blur that with the long-debunked and insane InfoWars conspiracy theory about “Chemtrails”, alleging some kind of widespread secret weather manipulation, and sprinkle in a few factoids about cloud seeding, which is an actual techniques sometimes used in the hope of producing rain during dry spells.

(Let’s just say, if it was effective, we wouldn’t be worrying about the Colorado River drying up..)

Raw Story:

The idea that the government is spreading chemicals in the sky through airplanes has been covered by conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, but the notion went mainstream on Sunday with a discussion on Fox News. The remarks came during a segment about the Biden administration’s openness to studying how to block some of the sun’s radiation from reaching the Earth to combat climate change. Climate change denier Marc Morano blasted the proposal. “This is radical, risky, unproven, unknown effects, but they’re doing it as a sort of lever over us to say now in the Biden administration, kind of like, yeah, we know this is dangerous, we don’t know the effects, but darn it, people aren’t buying electric cars fast enough, or they’re not embracing Green New Deal policies, so we have to risk our entire planet with this insane kind of research,” Morano said. It’s basically weather modification,” he added. “It’s another form of what the US government has even been doing. The ABC News meteorologist bragged about the cloud seeding they’re doing to increase rain or snow and storms. They will control, the government will control the weather, and you will be happy. That seems to be the new motto.” Fox News host Joey Jones indicated he believed so-called chemtrails were modifying the weather. But he said Fox News co-host Will Cain disagreed. “Yeah, I was just talking to Will about the cloud seeding,” Jones said. “He’s not sure if he believes it. And I said, listen, it’s something they’ve been trying to do for a while.”

Harvard University:

The Chemtrails Conspiracy Theory

Because of the apparent similarities between the proposed implementation methods for albedo modification (such as injecting reflective particles into the stratosphere), and the alleged methods for producing chemtrails, some people have linked the notion of chemtrails to the study of albedo modification.

There is No Evidence for the Existence of Chemtrails

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof. The claim that there is a large-scale secret program to spray materials from aircraft is extraordinary. Yet all the evidence we have seen to date has been very weak. The most common claim is simply that aircraft contrails look “different”, without any comparative analysis. This as convincing as saying that alien beings walk among in disguise as people because some people act very strangely. If there really were a large-scale program dumping material from aircraft at the scale described, there would have to be a large operating program to manufacture, load and disperse materials. If such a program existed at the scale required to explain the claimed amount of chemtrails, it would require thousands or perhaps tens of thousands of people. It would be extraordinarily hard to keep such a program secret because it would be so easy for a single individual in the program to reveal it using leaked documents, photographs or actual hardware.

I don’t for a minute think that Mark Morano believes in Chemtrails, (or anything, frankly) and he knows that no one is serious about Geo-engineering.

His job, he knows, is to, at every opportunity, create diversions, spread confusion and paralysis for as long as possible, so as to lengthen the profitable exploitation of fossil fuels on behalf of his corporate clients.

Below, Sandy Hook School shooting denier and man-who-owes-a-billion-dollars-in-liable-judgements Alex Jones, on “Weather Weapons”.

See my now famous interview with Morano at the Heartland Climate Denial conference in Chicago, 2012. Portrait of a con man.