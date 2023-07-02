China Beating Goals for Renewables

You have to admire the initiative of the Electric Viking guy, above – he produces several videos a day, it seems, continuously. What’s useful for me is that to be that productive, he simply reads news items verbatim from the internet and throws in some B roll of power plants and EVs. What I do is just type some of his quotes into google, find the source articles, and usually they are reliable sources, as here.

OilPrice.com:

China has reached its goal to have more non-fossil fuel installed electricity capacity than fossil fuels earlier than planned, with 50.9% of its power capacity coming from non-fossil fuel sources now, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

Back in 2021, the Chinese authorities said they would target renewables to outpace fossil fuel-installed capacity by 2025.

China is unmatched in renewable energy spending globally, investing in raising its solar and wind power capacity.

China’s wind and solar power generation has jumped in recent years to nearly equal domestic residential electricity consumption, but the relatively small share of household demand in overall consumption means that China still needs a lot of fossil fuels.

In 2022, China’s wind and solar power output surged by 21% to 1,190 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to data from NEA cited by Bloomberg. To compare, residential electricity demand last year rose by 14% to 1,340 TWh as people mostly stayed at home due to the zero-Covid policy.

Bloomberg: