Can Georgia’s Peaches Survive Climate Warming?

with Peter Sinclair
Will Georgia become the “No Peach” state?
This is a genetic failure of Peaches to anticipate a gazillion tons of fossil CO2 unleashed over their heads in the last 150 years. Hence, they deserve their extinction (kidding, of course). While possibly there is a GMO solution to this genetic problem, the kind of genetics this professor is talking about (in the video) does actually take decades of painstaking work to do. It’s a more natural form of ‘genetic engineering’ in which you take a look at all the varieties of peach to isolate the few that will flower in Georgia’s warmer winters, and then (since those varieties probably taste awful) slowly breed that characteristic into the varieties you actually want to put before the customer.
Climate change won’t wait. A more likely outcome: “Georgia! The Mango State!”
July 1, 2023 at 1:31 pm
