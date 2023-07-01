Can Georgia’s Peaches Survive Climate Warming?

July 1, 2023

Will Georgia become the “No Peach” state?

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Can Georgia’s Peaches Survive Climate Warming?”

  1. ubrew12 Says:

    July 1, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    This is a genetic failure of Peaches to anticipate a gazillion tons of fossil CO2 unleashed over their heads in the last 150 years. Hence, they deserve their extinction (kidding, of course). While possibly there is a GMO solution to this genetic problem, the kind of genetics this professor is talking about (in the video) does actually take decades of painstaking work to do. It’s a more natural form of ‘genetic engineering’ in which you take a look at all the varieties of peach to isolate the few that will flower in Georgia’s warmer winters, and then (since those varieties probably taste awful) slowly breed that characteristic into the varieties you actually want to put before the customer.

    Climate change won’t wait. A more likely outcome: “Georgia! The Mango State!”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: