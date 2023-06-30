Gen-Z Farmer: “We Know Climate Change is Real” – Let Me Cut Carbon Footprint with Solar June 30, 2023

More from my series of interviews with Farmers, under attack for seeking to site clean energy on their land.

Aaron Ostrander is a 20 year old third Generation Farmer in Azalia, Michigan, who is fighting to exercise his property rights and put some of his acreage into a solar development.

He told me that “Everyone plays off that “the country kid is not really caring about that sort of thing,.. (climate)– that’s simply not true….We know it’s real.”