Trump Tells Women “They Want to Take Your Dryers”

So the guy that loves dictators and shares nuclear secrets also hates clean energy? Is there a through line there?

Raw Story:

At an event in Concord, New Hampshire, Trump complained to the Federation of Republican Women about the push for electric appliances.

“It’s so destructive,” he lamented. “All electric, all-electric everything. Now they want to take away your gas stoves. Does anybody like gas better? You cook a lot more than I do.”

“But they want to take it away,” the presidential candidate continued. “They want to take away your washing machines and your dryers. They don’t want to give you any water for the washing machine. Even though you have so much water, you don’t know what the hell to do with it up here. It flows out into the ocean.”

As president, Trump placed tariffs on washing machines, making them more difficult for Americans to afford.