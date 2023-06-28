The Politics of Dread: What Effect from Climate-Fueled Poisonous Haze in Heartland Battlegrounds?

Above, Fox Weather reporting on wildfire smoke extremes spreading over Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Sounds like a map of Battleground States to me.



Suspect political pros might notice.

Nature Communications, August 2022 – Americans experience a false social reality by underestimating popular climate policy support by nearly half :

“..80–90% of Americans underestimate the prevalence of support for major climate change mitigation policies and climate concern. While 66–80% Americans support these policies, Americans estimate the prevalence to only be between 37–43% on average.”

Bloomberg:

The first step in solving a problem is recognizing you have one. And indeed, most Americans say they know we’re facing a monumental climate threat. They just need to be convinced that other people tend to feel exactly the same way and that they have the power to do something about it.

With every disaster-filled year, it becomes easier to convince people that the climate is turning against them. As we speak, tens of millions of Americans from Texas to Florida are suffering under relentless record heat and humidity. After years of being wracked by climate-fueled disasters from heat waves to hurricanes, solid majorities of voters in even reliably conservative Texas and Florida believe climate change is real and requires more action, according to recent polls.

The results are consistent with public opinion across the US, including in states that haven’t been quite as besieged by catastrophe. In the relatively cool swing state of Michigan, for example, a poll this spring by advocacy group Climate Power found that nearly two-thirds of registered voters agree that climate change is real and that something should be done about it.

Recent events presumably reinforced those views. In the past few days, Michigan and neighboring states have been choking on smoke from record-smashing wildfires in Canada. The air quality in Detroit as of this writing is “very unhealthy,” according to the EPA.

Individual heat waves and wildfires aren’t necessarily caused by climate change, but a warming planet makes them more likely and more intense. These repercussions will only get worse as we burn more fossil fuels and spew more carbon into the atmosphere.

The Sunbelt states most at risk of climate catastrophe have also been the country’s fastest-growing areas for the past several years. People have come seeking jobs, affordable lifestyles or maybe just an end to shoveling snow and having to talk to Democrats. Now natural disasters are making their lives more difficult and less affordable. Merely insuring a house in these states has become a challenge.