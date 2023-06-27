Wildfire Smoke Returns to Upper Midwest June 27, 2023

If you’re in the Upper Midwest, just so you know, that ain’t fog out there.

The same cyclonic pattern that brought in the storms last few days is sucking smoke down from still-raging Canadian wildfires. Much of the upper midwest will have dangerous air quality for several days.

Fox Weather:

Unhealthy air quality returns to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this week as winds continue to push smoke from wildfires in Canada into the northern tier of the U.S.,leaving skies covered in a milky haze, degrading air quality and reducing visibility. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking wildfire smoke thick enough to reduce air quality across the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois. Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario is being pulled into the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and as far south as Iowa and Nebraska. — Happy summer!