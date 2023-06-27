Wildfire Smoke Returns to Upper Midwest

June 27, 2023

If you’re in the Upper Midwest, just so you know, that ain’t fog out there.

The same cyclonic pattern that brought in the storms last few days is sucking smoke down from still-raging Canadian wildfires. Much of the upper midwest will have dangerous air quality for several days.

Fox Weather:

Unhealthy air quality returns to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this week as winds continue to push smoke from wildfires in Canada into the northern tier of the U.S.,leaving skies covered in a milky haze, degrading air quality and reducing visibility. 

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking wildfire smoke thick enough to reduce air quality across the Dakotas, MinnesotaWisconsinMichiganIowa and Illinois. Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario is being pulled into the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and as far south as Iowa and Nebraska.

Happy summer!

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Wildfire Smoke Returns to Upper Midwest”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    June 27, 2023 at 12:22 pm

    Invest in N95 masks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: