Smoky Air Over Lake Michigan June 27, 2023

This is kind of a B-roll piece from M-Live media group.

Grand Haven is a small town in Southwest Michigan, on the shore of Lake Michigan.



The clip resonates with me because, at the beginning, you get a nice view of the Freighter pulling out of the harbor. Turns out it’s the John J. Boland, where I worked my ass off as a deckhand one summer, many, many years ago.