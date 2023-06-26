Texas’ Brutal Heatwave Continues – Can the Grid Keep Up?
June 26, 2023
Chris Tomlinson in the Houston Chronicle:
The Texas electric grid’s biggest failures so far this summer are coming from the supposedly most reliable generators: fossil fuels.
At 6:31 p.m. June 16, when electricity demand was near its peak, the Comanche Peak nuclear power plant dropped 1,000 megawatts of electricity for two days due to an equipment problem. That’s enough power for 200,000 homes that suddenly disappeared from a plant “with an on-off switch.”
Four days later, when demand was peaking at 7 p.m., a coal-fired power plant dropped 568 megawatts, enough power for 113,600 homes. Coal plants are supposed to provide the baseload power for the grid that advocates say is so important.
Natural gas power plants have a summer capacity of 53,446 megawatts, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. They are our backup system for when demand is strong and it is dark or still outside. But natural gas generators have not been showing up.
Last week, ERCOT issued an alert that all available power generation would be needed because demand was expected to set a record. But even with a week’s warning, natural gas delivered only 46,992 megawatts. Prices rose from $20 a megawatt-hour that morning to hit the $5,000 cap. But all that money was not enough to get the missing megawatts online.
If that sounds familiar, it should. During the 2021 February freeze that killed hundreds of Texans, the Public Utility Commission locked the price at $9,000 a megawatt-hour to encourage generators to come online. But the price was not the problem; broken equipment was. The same is true this summer.
Theoretically, Texas has 97,000 megawatts of potential generation available this summer, ERCOT said. But the wind doesn’t blow as hard when a high-pressure system sits over the state. When heat indexes top 110 degrees, fossil fuel power plants overheat and break down.
No source of electricity is 100 percent reliable; only a diverse mix can keep us alive during extreme weather.
A climate change-exacerbated heat dome over northern Mexico and South Texas this month is not only driving up temperatures but trapping humid air. Some parts of the state are hitting heat indexes above 120 degrees, and it’s expected to continue. The stifling pattern has slashed wind energy production.
Solar facilities are cranking during the day, and some wind still blows at night. But the remaining challenge is how to shift that power from when it’s generated to when it’s needed.
New batteries kept the lights on during the two unplanned outages, and they will do more in the future. Within minutes, batteries can provide hundreds of megawatts of power for hours until the generators restart or others can kick in.
ERCOT anticipates having 8,000 megawatts of battery energy storage installed by May 2024. That’s enough power to meet ERCOT’s current backup needs, called ancillary services. Companies have applied to connect 96,300 megawatts by 2030, which is more juice than the entire grid consumes at today’s peaks.
Batteries will soon compete economically with the quick-start natural gas plants that provide backup today. New technologies will extend the current duration from four hours to eight or more.
One of the most heartening facts about Texans is how quickly they pitch in to help. You can see electricity demand drop quickly in the minutes following those text and email alerts asking for conservation.
Experts call this demand response, and an entire industry is blossoming to automate the process. If 15 million text messages can cut demand by 2,000 megawatts within 10 minutes, imagine what a signal sent directly to 10 million thermostats might accomplish.
Demand response advocates call such aggregated conservation a virtual power plant because with a few million dollars of hardware and programming it can eliminate the need to build $18 billion of natural gas power plants.
State Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, and Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, authored Senate Bill 1699 this year authorizing the Public Utility Commission to expand demand response systems. Virtual power plants offer another way to shave peak demand while saving consumers money.
Building more batteries and perfecting demand response will take years. In the meantime, Texans will rely on old fossil fuel plants that are getting creaky. When they run too hard, steam pipes blow, circuit boards fry and turbines shut down.
The grid must evolve to mitigate climate change. Texas will eventually rely mostly on clean energy most of the time. Fossil fuels will always provide some backup. But don’t believe for a minute that they are 100 percent reliable.