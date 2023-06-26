Texas’ Brutal Heatwave Continues – Can the Grid Keep Up?

The Texas electric grid’s biggest failures so far this summer are coming from the supposedly most reliable generators: fossil fuels.

At 6:31 p.m. June 16, when electricity demand was near its peak, the Comanche Peak nuclear power plant dropped 1,000 megawatts of electricity for two days due to an equipment problem. That’s enough power for 200,000 homes that suddenly disappeared from a plant “with an on-off switch.”

Four days later, when demand was peaking at 7 p.m., a coal-fired power plant dropped 568 megawatts, enough power for 113,600 homes. Coal plants are supposed to provide the baseload power for the grid that advocates say is so important.

Natural gas power plants have a summer capacity of 53,446 megawatts, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. They are our backup system for when demand is strong and it is dark or still outside. But natural gas generators have not been showing up.

Last week, ERCOT issued an alert that all available power generation would be needed because demand was expected to set a record. But even with a week’s warning, natural gas delivered only 46,992 megawatts. Prices rose from $20 a megawatt-hour that morning to hit the $5,000 cap. But all that money was not enough to get the missing megawatts online.

If that sounds familiar, it should. During the 2021 February freeze that killed hundreds of Texans, the Public Utility Commission locked the price at $9,000 a megawatt-hour to encourage generators to come online. But the price was not the problem; broken equipment was. The same is true this summer.

Theoretically, Texas has 97,000 megawatts of potential generation available this summer, ERCOT said. But the wind doesn’t blow as hard when a high-pressure system sits over the state. When heat indexes top 110 degrees, fossil fuel power plants overheat and break down.

No source of electricity is 100 percent reliable; only a diverse mix can keep us alive during extreme weather.

A climate change-exacerbated heat dome over northern Mexico and South Texas this month is not only driving up temperatures but trapping humid air. Some parts of the state are hitting heat indexes above 120 degrees, and it’s expected to continue. The stifling pattern has slashed wind energy production.

Solar facilities are cranking during the day, and some wind still blows at night. But the remaining challenge is how to shift that power from when it’s generated to when it’s needed.