PBS Newshour: Jeff Berardelli on Heat Dome and Jet Stream June 26, 2023

Jeff Berardelli, formerly of CBS News and now Chief Meteorologist at WFLA in Tampa, speaks to PBS Newshour about the current jet stream traffic jam and the resulting heat and storm extremes across the country.

He brings up some of the topics he’s been tweeting out in recent days.

The "Ring of Fire"… it's a term meteorologists use when the edge of a heat dome helps feed intense severe weather like the violent tornado yesterday in West Texas and the 97 mph gust squall line in Houston. Storms fired up on the edge of the record breaking ridge 1/ pic.twitter.com/MVBRHUroxo — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 22, 2023

When I look at this jet stream the word insane comes to mind. It's even more astonishing when you consider it's mid June! This configuration, likely enhanced by climate heating, is fueling a record heat dome so extreme that even experts are astonished! pic.twitter.com/GPbd0rjpst — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 20, 2023

