After Death Threats, TV Met Lands New Climate Focused Gig
June 26, 2023
Last week Chris Gloninger, Chief Meteorologist at KCCI in Des Moines announced that after a series of death threats related to his factual reporting on Climate Change influence on extreme weather events locally, he would be resigning his position. No one should have to be in this position, but the climate denial machine has adopted this kind of “stochastic terror” as a tactic to silence anyone that dares to question the absolute power of the fossil fuel industry.
Readers of this blog, of course, know that they are always getting the news long before it’s news, and this is no exception.
Above, an excerpt from my January 17, 2022 interview with Chris, where he talked about the intensity of the threats and abuse he started receiving almost immediately after he arrived in Des Moines and started telling the truth. I included Chris in a montage of responses from Television weather casters produced shortly after – see that below the jump.
Now, Chris has announced that he is moving on to an influential, climate focused position
June 26, 2023 at 1:09 pm
Class act