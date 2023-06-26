After Death Threats, TV Met Lands New Climate Focused Gig June 26, 2023

Last week Chris Gloninger, Chief Meteorologist at KCCI in Des Moines announced that after a series of death threats related to his factual reporting on Climate Change influence on extreme weather events locally, he would be resigning his position. No one should have to be in this position, but the climate denial machine has adopted this kind of “stochastic terror” as a tactic to silence anyone that dares to question the absolute power of the fossil fuel industry.

Above, an excerpt from my January 17, 2022 interview with Chris, where he talked about the intensity of the threats and abuse he started receiving almost immediately after he arrived in Des Moines and started telling the truth. I included Chris in a montage of responses from Television weather casters produced shortly after – see that below the jump.

.@ChrisGloninger is a northeast lib and self-proclaimed activist. He went where people don’t want northeast lib activism.



He got the pushback he wanted, and used it as a stepping stone to his true goal: cushy consulting gig w/ firm that gets millions in federal contracts a year https://t.co/m0xe5KiWgc pic.twitter.com/9mZHVbWFHF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 25, 2023

KCCI Chief Meteorologist leaving partially because of PTSD after death threats. Good for Chris Gloninger for taking care of himself, also if this is illegal, I'm calling the cops on a lot of the goons in my replies. (via @brianstelter) https://t.co/6N8BPSSSrv pic.twitter.com/WhYRaUHRlA — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) June 22, 2023

Now, Chris has announced that he is moving on to an influential, climate focused position

A big thank you and a life update ⬇️ https://t.co/PPo5nJqeZk pic.twitter.com/DvySSpAXmI — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) June 24, 2023

