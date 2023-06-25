Trump, In Michigan, Full Attack on EVs

I’m trying to imagine just how dumb and broken-brained a person has to be to not realize Biff is a gibbering barking fuckwit. Not even a little bit smart, nor was he ever. https://t.co/5D2agbXSWZ

Above, tweet this evening from my friend Jeff Timmer, former Executive Director of the Michigan Republican Party, now a Senior Advisor to the “Never Trump” Lincoln Project.

The Hill:

Former President Trump railed against the electric vehicle industry during a speech to Michigan Republicans on Sunday, warning them that the state’s auto industry is at risk under President Biden.

“Biden is a catastrophe for Michigan and his environmental extremism is heartless and disloyal and horrible for the American worker and you’re starting to see it,” Trump said in a keynote address to Oakland County Republicans in Michigan on Sunday.

“Driven by his ridiculous regulations, electric cars will kill more than half of U.S. auto jobs and decimate the suppliers that they decimated already — decimate the suppliers and it’s going to decimate your jobs and it’s going to decimate more than anybody else, the state of Michigan,” he added. “It’s is going to be decimation it’s going to be at a level that that people can’t even imagine.”

Michigan is home to more than 175,000 auto manufacturing jobs reported in 2021, according to nonprofit research center Mackinac Center for Public Policy. According to the report, this number is just 37 percent of the jobs Michigan had at its peak even though it is still higher than other states.

The Biden administration has pushed to boost electric car sales, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) predicting that two-thirds of new car sales could be electric by 2032 under a new proposal released by the administration earlier this year.

Trump also touted the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) he made in 2020 with Mexico and Canada, saying that this deal created “with tough new requirements to ensure more cars are made in American factories by American workers.”

“And it’s happening right here in Michigan,” he added. “And this had nothing to do with the Democrats. They’re going to end it. They want every car to be all electric, except you don’t make all electric cars too much. You know who does — China.”