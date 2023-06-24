Iowa Meteorologist’s On-Air Resignation Over Climate Change Reporting, Threats June 24, 2023

I’ve posted on Chris Gloninger’s resignation recently – here’s the actual vid from KCCI in Des Moines.

Since I met Chris through an interview a couple years ago, we’ve been sharing information and encouragement thru social media.

Have to admit it even then, it seemed to me that he was shaken by the intensity of the response he had received since moving to Iowa and beginning to contextualize his weather reporting with climate content.

I suspect with his combination of courage, values, and science expertise, he’s going to land in a good place.

His story, though, tells a stark truth about the nature of the climate denial movement, and it’s adoption of stochastic terror as a weapon of desperation.

CNN:

Chris Gloninger spent the last 18 years breaking down Iowa’s latest local weather news. This week, he is making the news. After spending the last two years as chief meteorologist at Des Moines news station KCCI, a CNN affiliate, Gloninger announced Wednesday he is resigning as one of the many faces of local TV weather. His departure comes months after receiving a series of harassing emails from a viewer who disagreed with one thing he did on-air: he explained how weather was linked to the climate crisis. He also received other negative feedback via private messages and social media, which has become a common experience for weather and climate communicators.

