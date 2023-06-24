Hansen’s ’88 Climate Testimony: How Accurate Was He?

June 24, 2023

Opened up the New York Times on this day in 1988, and read about testimony from the most senior atmospheric Scientist at NASA, that the fingerprint of human caused climate change was now “discernible”.

I assumed of course, that humanity would now move with purpose and unity to address this most dire of all environmental threats.

It’s been disappointing.

