US Offshore Wind Breezing Up June 23, 2023

As costs continue to plummet, outstripping forecasts, offshore wind is revitalizing shipbuilding in the US Gulf coast.

How renewable energy forecasts work, part 194



2013: "Offshore wind will cost £151/MWh in 2030"

2016: "Offshore wind will cost £117/MWh in 2030"

2022: "Offshore wind costs £61/MWh today"



— Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) June 22, 2023

