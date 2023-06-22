Summer 2023 so Far Like the Opening of a Disaster Movie

with Peter Sinclair
Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd— nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023
Seven people were taken to the hospital, and 80 to 90 more were injured after a hailstorm pummeled Red Rocks. One concertgoer described the scene as something "straight out of a horror movie."Latest: https://t.co/UB6HdkLEil📸: @anditslou pic.twitter.com/UDb8p7V0kp— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2023
The awning of the Jame Comey Island blew off. The winds were as bad as Harvey. pic.twitter.com/6R1iTkftNp— 936ETC (@936Etc) June 22, 2023
Close view of the monster supercell that produced the violent tornado in Matador, Texas tonight. Cloud tops with this storm have been reaching over 65,000 feet. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/1hoe4Dmsdl— Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) June 22, 2023
Tropical wave in eastern tropical Atlantic is now given a 60% chance of tropical cyclone formation in next 7 days by the National #Hurricane Center. No June on record has had 2 storms form in the tropical Atlantic (south of 23.5°N, east of 60°W). #Bret formed there earlier today. pic.twitter.com/iGtGQg6n8J— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 19, 2023
We’re witnessing history in the Atlantic. Having two storms east of the Islands in June is unprecedented.#BRET will impact the Lesser Antilles before fizzling in the Caribbean this weekend.#TD4 is forecast to become #CINDY, but pass north of the Islands.#TropicalUpdate 🌀 pic.twitter.com/cRKiYPaXVc— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) June 22, 2023
One concertgoer hid under a table as hail pelted concertgoers at Red Rocks. West Metro Fire Rescue said several people were injured by the hail. Latest: https://t.co/UB6HdkLEil📸: Willy Ramsey pic.twitter.com/ZElXE9CEGc— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 22, 2023
Red Rocks hail videos keep coming in .
Capitalism meets climate change. Business as usual including CO2 spewing concerts will not continue unaffected in a warming globe. If they’re scared now …wait until the record ocean temperatures feed through. pic.twitter.com/DmPmg89Vzi— Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) June 22, 2023
