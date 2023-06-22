How Fox News Kills. Or, Why Trump Can’t Talk about Vaccines

Julian Cribb blog:

Perhaps the deadliest pandemic ever to strike humanity is the plague of deliberate misinformation, mass delusion and unfounded beliefs which is engulfing 21st Century society.

Whether generated by the fossil fuels lobby, certain media or other corporate interests, the anti-vaccine lobby, religious fanatics, politicians, ideological extremists, well-meaning simpletons or nutcase conspiracists, a global deluge of utter nonsense is rapidly inundating the human species.

In the short run it may seem irritating, even occasionally amusing. In the long run, it lays the ground for the failure of governments, the collapse of social order and – eventually – civilization, in the face of spreading public ignorance of the risks we face and what must be done to overcome them.



“This wanton disregard for science and the large-scale embrace of conspiratorial nonsense—often driven by political figures and partisan media—undermined the ability of responsible national and global leaders to protect the security of their citizens,” warned the authors of the Doomsday Clock’s 2021 report. [i] The dissemination of lies increased the danger from established threats like nuclear weapons, climate change and pandemic disease, they added.

“Misinformation has reached crisis proportions,” Jevin West and Carl Bergstrom declared in a recent study. [ii] “It poses a risk to international peace, interferes with democratic decision making, endangers the well-being of the planet and threatens public health. Public support for policies to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is being undercut by misinformation, leading to the World Health Organization’s “infodemic” declaration Ultimately, misinformation undermines collective sense making and collective action. We cannot solve problems of public health, social inequity, or climate change without also addressing the growing problem of misinformation,” they concluded.