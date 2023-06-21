Texas Heat Wave Turns Deadly, as Governor Eliminates Water Breaks for Workers

with Peter Sinclair
I missed this: during an unprecedented heat wave that has killed dozens of Texans, Gov. Abbott just signed a law that would … eliminate mandatory water breaks for construction workers. https://t.co/4B82Tok36U— David Roberts (@drvolts) June 21, 2023
I missed this: during an unprecedented heat wave that has killed dozens of Texans, Gov. Abbott just signed a law that would … eliminate mandatory water breaks for construction workers. https://t.co/4B82Tok36U
What the actual F?
It’s the Texas Legislature that came up with the law, remember, and they resent the local liberal government here in the capital. A lot of these laws are backlashes against Austin and other blue cities that try to progress environmentally and socially. Some years ago Austin created a law banning those flimsy plastic bags that supermarkets and restaurants use and the Texas Lege move to make that ban illegal. Fortunately, many stores had already established new bag policies (and people had gotten into the habit of bringing their own reusable bags), so all was not lost when the ban was lifted. This is just a long line of cruel, stupid and/or backward moves that the Texas GOP supports.
June 21, 2023 at 8:31 pm
What the actual F?
June 21, 2023 at 9:55 pm
It’s the Texas Legislature that came up with the law, remember, and they resent the local liberal government here in the capital. A lot of these laws are backlashes against Austin and other blue cities that try to progress environmentally and socially. Some years ago Austin created a law banning those flimsy plastic bags that supermarkets and restaurants use and the Texas Lege move to make that ban illegal. Fortunately, many stores had already established new bag policies (and people had gotten into the habit of bringing their own reusable bags), so all was not lost when the ban was lifted. This is just a long line of cruel, stupid and/or backward moves that the Texas GOP supports.