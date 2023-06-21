Texas Heat Wave Turns Deadly, as Governor Eliminates Water Breaks for Workers

June 21, 2023

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Texas Heat Wave Turns Deadly, as Governor Eliminates Water Breaks for Workers”

  1. painedumonde Says:

    June 21, 2023 at 8:31 pm

    What the actual F?

    Reply
  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    June 21, 2023 at 9:55 pm

    It’s the Texas Legislature that came up with the law, remember, and they resent the local liberal government here in the capital. A lot of these laws are backlashes against Austin and other blue cities that try to progress environmentally and socially. Some years ago Austin created a law banning those flimsy plastic bags that supermarkets and restaurants use and the Texas Lege move to make that ban illegal. Fortunately, many stores had already established new bag policies (and people had gotten into the habit of bringing their own reusable bags), so all was not lost when the ban was lifted. This is just a long line of cruel, stupid and/or backward moves that the Texas GOP supports.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: