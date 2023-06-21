“Insane”, “Astonishing” Jet Stream Leaves Scientists “At a Loss” for Words

with Peter Sinclair
It just keeps on coming.
When I look at this jet stream the word insane comes to mind. It's even more astonishing when you consider it's mid June! This configuration, likely enhanced by climate heating, is fueling a record heat dome so extreme that even experts are astonished! pic.twitter.com/GPbd0rjpst— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 20, 2023
This version is a bit clearer IMO. Even the Southern Hemisphere jet seems particularly wavy, perhaps related to the record-low sea ice there: pic.twitter.com/lfuv9t72yj— Dr. Jennifer Francis (@JFrancisClimate) June 21, 2023
San Angelo's high of 114F broke their previous annual record high (records go back to 1907) by a margin of 3F.Here's a visual representation of how unusual this is, not just for June but for the summer as a whole: https://t.co/TkK3X6uJxK pic.twitter.com/A9OIdJ32bz— Tomer Burg (@burgwx) June 21, 2023
