Himalayan Glaciers Changing Fast, and Irreversibly

June 21, 2023

Unprecedented and largely irreversible changes to the Hindu Kush Himalayan cryosphere, driven by global temperature rises, threaten two billion people and are accelerating species extinction.

ICIMOD’s new report – Water, Ice, Society, Ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya – is the most accurate assessment of changes to the Asia high mountain cryosphere to date. It is also the first time their impacts on water, biodiversity and society have been properly mapped.

The report urges policymakers to prepare for the cascading impacts of climate change in this critical mountain biome, which provides freshwater services to a quarter of the world’s population.

It calls for urgent international support and regional cooperation for inevitable, near-term loss and damage, and to help communities adapt.

Below, my interviews with glacier experts Lonnie Thompson and the late Konrad Steffen. They pointed to the implications of water scarcity for a quarter of the world’s population, and the nuclear armed states that rely on the Himalayan glaciers for critical water supplies.

