Canadian Fires Igniting More Carbon Bombs?

British Columbia’s second-largest single wildfire in recorded history is rapidly gobbling up hundreds of thousands of hectares of forested land in the province’s northeast, but it’s not just the size of the burn that makes fire experts nervous, it’s the extreme temperatures inside of it.

Burning out of control through more than 500,000 hectares of boreal forest between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, the Donnie Creek wildfire is being fed by dense fuel and dry conditions, both of which promise a hot blaze.

And that matters, says B.C. wildland fire ecologist Robert Gray. The higher the temperature a fire burns at, the more energy it releases and the more carbon it emits into the atmosphere. Werner Kurz, who leads the development of a National Forest Carbon Accounting System for Canada, says the Donnie Creek blaze has likely already let off over 77 million tons of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions, based on the Taiga Plains ecozone where it’s located and emissions averages from Natural Resources Canada.

Although wildfire scientists say a certain amount of burning is vital to reducing dangerous fuel loads and promoting regrowth, this extreme level of carbon release is unsustainable and increasingly a problem as climate change progresses and fire seasons intensify.

Mr. Gray describes the situation as a rapidly worsening feedback loop, wherein climate change creates hotter, dryer conditions, which spur more severe wildfire seasons, which in turn produce greater amounts of carbon, which then contribute right back into climate change.