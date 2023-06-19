UK Marine Heat Wave Now a Category 5 Heat Event

with Peter Sinclair
NOAA's Marine Heatwave Watch has classified the North Atlantic marine heatwave locally up to a Category 5 (Beyond Extreme) west of Ireland. More widely a Category 4 event. pic.twitter.com/R2tekWEp1v— Mika Rantanen (@mikarantane) June 19, 2023
'Beyond extreme' by definition.Ireland and the British Isles are at the epicentre of a major marine heatwave. We have not seen the North Atlantic look like this in modern records.Marine heatwaves are categorised from 1 to 5. There are hotspots hitting category 5. pic.twitter.com/2lle3hrsGv— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 19, 2023
The North Sea is the most anomalously warm body of open water on Earth today@NOAA have classed it as a Category 4 (extreme) marine heat wave. What does this mean?– nutrient & oxygen disruption– disruption of marine food webs– harm to fisheries– extreme weather downwind pic.twitter.com/C8tIGkr88K— Dr Thomas Smith 🔥🌏 (@DrTELS) June 19, 2023
