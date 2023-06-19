Sea Surface Temps Continue to Shock June 19, 2023

Above, North Atlantic Sea Surface Temps continue to be a viral sensation. The graph above highlights that in the previous 3 years, there have been anomalous spikes in the fall. Given what we are seeing already, this gives one pause for what fall might bring.

Normally, going into an El Nino, one expects that hurricane activity in the Atlantic will be suppressed, but scientists have been asking what record warmth in the zone where storms typically form, what the result might be – and indeed, we are now tracking 2 significant disturbances in that area – see below.

Guardian:

An “unheard of” marine heatwave off the coasts of the UK and Ireland poses a serious threat to species, scientists have warned.

Sea temperatures, particularly off the north-east coast of England and the west of Ireland, are several degrees above normal, smashing records for late spring and early summer. The North Sea and north Atlantic are experiencing higher temperatures, data shows.

The Met Office said global sea surface temperatures in April and May reached an all-time high for those months, according to records dating to 1850, with June also on course to hit record heat levels.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has categorised parts of the North Sea as being in a category four marine heatwave, which is considered “extreme”, with areas off the coast of England up to 5C above what is usual.

–

“While marine heatwaves are found in warmer seas like the Mediterranean, such anomalous temperatures this part of the north Atlantic are unheard of. They have been linked to less dust from the Sahara but also the North Atlantic climate variability, which will need further understanding to unravel.

I can’t get over how we have two impressive looking tropical disturbances the eastern Atlantic tonight. This is not normal for June. pic.twitter.com/0PbxY5Oslk — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) June 19, 2023

“Heat, like on land, stresses marine organisms. In other parts of the world, we have seen several mass mortalities of marine plants and animals caused by ocean heatwave which have caused hundreds of millions of pounds of losses, in fisheries income, carbon storage, cultural values and habitat loss. As long as we are not dramatically cutting emissions, these heatwaves will continue to destroy our ecosystems. But as this is happening below the surface of the ocean, it will go unnoticed.”

Dr Dan Smale from the Marine Biological Association has been working on marine heatwaves for more than a decade and was surprised by the temperatures.

He said: “I always thought they would never be ecologically impactful in the cool waters around UK and Ireland but this is unprecedented and possibly devastating. Current temperatures are way too high but not yet lethal for majority of species, although stressful for many … If it carries on through summer we could see mass mortality of kelp, seagrass, fish and oysters.”

Marine heatwaves are becoming more numerous, a 2019 study found, with the number of heatwave days having tripled in the past couple of years studied.

It’s becoming likely that we will have two systems develop this week, and there’s evidence we could have a third into next week. The Atlantic Ocean is in a very unusual state. https://t.co/uultz9WFl8 — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 19, 2023

The North Sea is the most anomalously warm body of open water on Earth today@NOAA have classed it as a Category 4 (extreme) marine heat wave. What does this mean?

– nutrient & oxygen disruption

– disruption of marine food webs

– harm to fisheries

– extreme weather downwind pic.twitter.com/C8tIGkr88K — Dr Thomas Smith 🔥🌏 (@DrTELS) June 19, 2023

Sea surface temperatures have skyrocketed to above normal levels across nearly every major European sea in the last month, especially in the Baltic Sea, North Sea and western Mediterranean Sea. pic.twitter.com/iajJMbQGtH — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) June 17, 2023

This map highlights (🟡) where current sea surface temperatures are warmer than they would typically be during *September*!



In other words, yellow areas indicate where the sea is as warm right now as it would normally* be in three months time!



It includes large swaths of the… pic.twitter.com/kkd0GS5SJG — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) June 17, 2023

Below, some back ground on Marine heat waves in this 2019 convo with Kevin Trenberth:

