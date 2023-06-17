Texas Could Be Close to a Power Emergency June 17, 2023

Predicted heat indexes in the southern part of Texas on Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell)

Washington Post:

Parts of Texas and southern Louisiana are feeling like a steam room amid a dangerous heat wave that’s set to last more than a week. Blistering heat and stifling humidity have already combined to push the heat index above 120 degrees in spots, posing a significant danger to vulnerable populations and those without adequate access to cooler environments. The Lone Star State broke heat records on Thursday and Friday, and many more are expected to fall over the coming days.

Looks like–but no way to confirm without comment from Vistra or NRG or ERCOT–one of the four nuclear units in Texas is offline. Really hoping it's either a glitch with the dashboard or a problem that can be fixed quickly. Going to need that nuke this week! #txlege #txenergy pic.twitter.com/yNm0DAJTQy — Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) June 17, 2023

Mid day on June 17, as Texas moves into a severe heat wave. Critical power generator goes offline – apparently a nuclear plant.

Doug Lewin on Twitter:

Yesterday at 6:31CT, one of the four nuclear units in Texas stopped producing power. A new fast acting backup reserve (ECRS, which is mostly batteries) stabilized the grid & prevented bigger problems. ERCOT has said nothing about this outside of what’s below but this is potentially a big deal.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) graph shows massive, sudden drop as a large nuclear plant disappears from the grid.

The public deserves answers about what this means for this week. If it doesn’t come back by Tuesday, the probability of rolling outages is higher than it otherwise would be. ERCOT is projecting a margin of only 2,582MW at 7pm Tuesday. Not good.

I still think at this point the power will stay on, but it’s becoming more important to tell the public to pre-cool homes early in the day & try to use less between 6-8pm. Would be better for this to be systematic and valued, so ERCOT would have another tool to deploy if needed.

There are right now nearly 10 gigawatts of thermal power plants offline. “Typical” is 5GW, “high” is 8.5GW” and “extreme” is 11.2GW, so we’re right now almost exactly in between high and extreme but the trend is not good. Those numbers are trending up over the last week

To have outages, you generally need 3 things all to happen:

high demand (projected to be 82.6GW of Tuesday; all time record is 80)

high thermal outages (nearing extreme levels)

low wind & solar (looking to be at or near ERCOT projections for normal levels). #energytwitter

I’m not worried about Tuesday / Wednesday outages yet, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on. This is a test not only of the grid but of the communications from

@ERCOT_ISO &

@PUCTX . So far, they’re sorely lacking.

MEANWHILE:

Louisiana faces outages following severe wind storm as heat bears down.

I’ve talked with @SWEPCO earlier this afternoon. This is the worst wind storm the area has ever seen. May trees down on lines and in the roads.



We are not just seeing distribution damage, but significant transmission system damage. Crews are working around the clock. #lalege https://t.co/JGeAkNJdfm — Commish. Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) June 17, 2023

