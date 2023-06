PBS Newshour on Ocean Surface Temperature June 17, 2023

Kevin Trenberth makes an appearance.

This is how the sea surface temperatures look right now.



🟥 = Warmer than average

🟦 = Cooler than average



Records are being broken every day. pic.twitter.com/BH9iCXUgXC — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 15, 2023

Below, in one of my interviews with Kevin and his collaborator, the brilliant Chinese researcher, Lijing Cheng, they discussed sea surface temperatures and their role in making Hurricane Harvey the monster that it was.

