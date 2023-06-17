Michael Mann on Canadian TV: Climate Driving Wildfires

with Peter Sinclair
June 17, 2023 at 11:51 pm
Woo-hoo! Going after Murdoch and Fox by name rather than dancing around generalities.
June 18, 2023 at 12:21 am
Anyone who has tried to start a campfire with wet wood knows that just being an arsonist committed to an ignition event is not going to cause a fire. The wood has to be ready to burn, it has to be tinder: that is, super dry. Millions of acres of forest just came out of a freezing, snowbound Canadian winter as tinder, ready to burn with the first blush of Spring. That’s not normal at all. And it’s a crime against humanity for Rupert Murdoch’s media empire to try to convince their viewers that it is.