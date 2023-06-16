“The Greatest Fraud”- This Climate Denier is No Mr Nice Guy
June 16, 2023
I no sooner post that “Climate Denial is the New Face of Fascism”, when fate, or the Twitter algorithm, gifts me with a link to this psychopath, who probably crystallizes the pure, unadulterated ignorance and hatred of the class of ultra-wealthy criminals who are promoting our descent into an authoritarian, climate-ravaged hellscape.
And by the way, his Antarctica story is pure horseshit, and only tells me that he wasn’t paying attention.
If you’re like me, and you never heard of the guy, his climate denial rant is just the tip of the iceberg. For an even more stomach churning deep dive, see below. This character makes Ebeneezer Scrooge seem like Donny Osmond. Speaks volumes that he has a following, and brags that he was Donald Trump’s earliest supporter.
And I’ll just leave a palate cleanser below.
June 16, 2023 at 12:32 pm
BBC had this interesting article a few days ago:
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20230614-how-a-dose-of-mdma-transformed-a-white-supremacist
June 16, 2023 at 4:20 pm
Jesus did not have any disciples, that is, people who knew him in the flesh; he had only apostles, who knew him from Revelation.
Jesus in all probability never existed, even as a barely-noticed itinerant preacher. DeSantis is waxing poetic about a mirage.
June 16, 2023 at 4:23 pm
I’ve encountered Dan Pena via YouTube shorts. He seems to be famous for being a hot-tempered flaming ass with little else to recommend him.
June 16, 2023 at 5:59 pm
Sorry, but I’m not going to watch those painful-sounding videos.
June 16, 2023 at 6:32 pm
Yeah, this monkey has turned up on my radar a couple of times. Fifteen seconds is usually all it takes.
I’m not necessarily a vegetarian, it would be more accurate to say I was heavily influence by the Seventh Day Adventists when young, spiced with a good deal of ‘hippie’; none-the-less I’ve spent the better part of the past not quite seventy years being real careful about the chemicals I willingly take into my body.
I wouldn’t eat the rich …