“The Greatest Fraud”- This Climate Denier is No Mr Nice Guy June 16, 2023

I no sooner post that “Climate Denial is the New Face of Fascism”, when fate, or the Twitter algorithm, gifts me with a link to this psychopath, who probably crystallizes the pure, unadulterated ignorance and hatred of the class of ultra-wealthy criminals who are promoting our descent into an authoritarian, climate-ravaged hellscape.

And by the way, his Antarctica story is pure horseshit, and only tells me that he wasn’t paying attention.

If you’re like me, and you never heard of the guy, his climate denial rant is just the tip of the iceberg. For an even more stomach churning deep dive, see below. This character makes Ebeneezer Scrooge seem like Donny Osmond. Speaks volumes that he has a following, and brags that he was Donald Trump’s earliest supporter.

And I’ll just leave a palate cleanser below.

🚨 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has vetoed more than $3M in flood control for counties historically known for supporting Democrats over Republicans.



Which counties? Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties, or 28% of Florida’s population.https://t.co/3ZdQWpxhcp pic.twitter.com/A29lYO55n7 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) June 16, 2023

Ron DeSantis wonders if he could have been with Jesus’ disciples.



DeSantis: “I look back at that and would love to have been …there with them.” pic.twitter.com/jM3IW8bcdz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 16, 2023