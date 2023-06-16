Gasping for Air in God’s Country June 16, 2023

I-94 in Northern Wisconsin, June 14, 2023

I’ve been making some trips around the upper midwest in support of clean energy.

For the last few years I’ve been presenting “Sun101” and “Wind101” programs, designed to push back on the campaign of disinformation that we’ve seen against clean energy.

This week I was in Northern Wisconsin, for a Sun101, (which went well by the way). To get there, I had to fly into Minneapolis, then drive east for a couple hours, to get into the heart of the Upper Great Lakes Midwest. It’s not someplace you normally think of as having dangerously polluted air, but that’s the world we live in today.

On the way over, I had brunch in Stillwater, MN, on the banks of the St. Croix River, which is a National Scenic Riverway, and under the protection of the National Park Service. The NPS is so woke that no wakes are allowed – boats must operate at slow speeds in large stretches of the river.

As my friend, a wind and solar development specialist, and I munched our omelettes, over the course of just an hour, the haze over the river increased so rapidly as to be alarming. At that point my buddy got a text that a fire had erupted in the remote Boundary Waters wilderness area on the Canadian border. Apparently smoke from that fire, along with already existing fires further north, had been pushed down over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

By the time I got back on the road and crossed the bridge into Wisconsin, the haze had reduced visibility on the river to a quarter mile or so.

Along the way, I drove by the Allen S. King coal power plant, one of Minnesota’s largest polluters, scheduled to be shut down in 2028 – and it’s along the transmission lines from that facility that utilities hope to site the solar and wind facilities that will eventually replace it.

My job is to help farmers and landowners who will host those facilities better understand the technology, and so act as thought leaders and messengers in the community, bulwarks against the tide of social media dreck that is guaranteed to come.

An air quality alert is a great backdrop for a presentation on clean energy, but ironically, since it wasn’t a direct effect of the coal plant’s daily emissions, but rather an indirect, downstream effect of carbon emissions —> warming —> wildfire+ jet stream anomaly —> unusual pollution – it’s not useful to talk much about the climate situation, particularly in very red areas of the midwest where climate is simply not a top-of-mind concern. (although that is changing)

Fortunately, clean energy is such a compelling story that the economic, national security, agricultural and community revenue benefits give me many hours worth of material to explore.

Advertisement