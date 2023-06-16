Before You Eat the Rich, Check the Menu: Assigning Blame for Climate Catastrophe

The global rich are disproportionately responsible for climate impacts that fall most heavily on the global poor.

But be careful before assigning your righteous anger, you may be among those most guilty.

CNBC:

To be among the global top 10 percent, you may not need as much money as you think. According to the 2018 Global Wealth Report from Credit Suisse Research Institute, you don’t even need six figures.

A net worth of $93,170 U.S. is enough to make you richer than 90 percent of people around the world, Credit Suisse reports. The institute defines net worth, or “wealth,” as “the value of financial assets plus real assets (principally housing) owned by households, minus their debts.”

More than 102 million people in America are in the 10 percent worldwide, Credit Suisse reports, far more than from any other country.

You need significantly less to be among the global 50 percent: If you have just $4,210 to your name, you’re still richer than half of the world’s residents. And it takes a net worth of $871,320 to join the global 1 percent. More than 19 million Americans qualify, Credit Suisse reports.

These numbers reflect the extreme level of persistent wealth inequality. As Credit Suisse puts it, “While the bottom half of adults collectively owns less than 1 percent of total wealth, the richest decile (top 10 percent of adults) owns 85 percent of global wealth, and the top percentile alone accounts for almost half of all household wealth (47 percent).”