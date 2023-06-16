A Look Back on the Emergence of Greta Thunberg June 16, 2023

Over the last 5 years, Greta Thunberg has emerged as more than just a media flash in the pan, but as an internationally recognized Global Moral leader. Predictably, she has drawn the anger of insecure, middle aged men, she has continued to speak, and grow right in front of our eyes, maintaining the same original intensity.

She’s also run into some of the complications when idealism transforms into policy, and all that implies – but we’re all learning along with her.

This 4 year old video is part of the Yale Climate Connections series I just wrapped after a dozen years (well, OK, they wrapped it).

Anyhow, “This is Not Cool” will continue in some form.

