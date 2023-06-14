Spike in Ocean Heat Continues to Stun June 14, 2023

Jeff Berardelli for WFLA Tampa:

Global oceans are so hot right now, scientists all around the world are struggling to explain the phenomenon. Sea surface temperatures in June are so far above record territory it is being deemed almost statistically impossible in a climate without global heating. This is happening across the huge expanse of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Not only is it very warm across the UK but the North Atlantic Ocean has recorded its highest ever sea surface temperature.@Lauratobin1 explains what this means and how it impacts our weather pic.twitter.com/mo1QoWlKdr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 12, 2023





In the North Atlantic Ocean — which was already way above record levels — temperatures have strikingly shot directly upwards over the past two weeks.

The shocking visual is prompting many to ask whether this recent surge is evidence that human-caused heating has propelled the climate past a tipping point. Luckily, climate scientists say the answer is likely no. Instead, it is much more probable to be a compounding coalescence of various factors – some natural and some human-caused. In other words, a coincidence of natural factors piled on top of the steady trend of human-caused global heating. Regardless it’s a vivid illustration of the new extremes Earth can reach when conditions are ripe. Ocean temperatures in any given region are the result of complex interactions between ocean currents, weather, climate oscillations and longer-term climate trends. In the case of this year, there are many factors, but the biggest factor is the change from La Niña to El Niño in the Tropical Pacific Ocean – a natural cycle that has global implications.

For the past three years, Earth has been in a rare prolonged La Niña event. During that time, heat piled up in the tropical Western Pacific Ocean near Indonesia. But this spring, subsurface heat started propagating eastward across the Pacific Ocean and reached the surface. This marked the beginning of the warm phase called El Niño.With warm water now sitting on the surface of the entire Tropical Pacific Ocean – a particularly wide swath of the ocean basin – Pacific ocean temperatures have been rising fast.

But the effects of El Niño are not confined to the Pacific Ocean. The ocean-air heat exchange results in changes in the atmospheric steering flow and pressure systems in the Atlantic as well. These changes in weather over the Atlantic Ocean, some related to El Niño, can have significant impacts on surface ocean temperatures. At the same time, in the high latitudes of Canada and the far North Atlantic, a very blocked jet stream pattern has persisted for weeks. These persistent weather patterns have a significant impact on the underlying sea surface temperatures. Areas where it is sunny and calm tend to warm up and cloudy, windy areas tend to cool. Canada has been trapped under a heat dome leading to record setting wildfires and the US eastern seaboard/ western Atlantic has been stuck under the opposite — a cool dip in the jet stream. And over on the other side of the Atlantic a ocean heat dome has been present near Europe. The result of this stubborn configuration is a cooler than normal NW Atlantic and a much warmer than normal NE Atlantic.

To the south across the Tropical Atlantic, this odd and persistent configuration of atmospheric steering and pressure systems has resulted in record-shattering heat. Sea surface temperatures are so hot across the “main development region” (seen in deep red between Africa and the Caribbean) they have already reached levels expected during peak hurricane season in September. Much more at the link

Advertisement