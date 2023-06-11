JFK’s “We Breath the Same Air” Speech June 11, 2023

60 years ago on June 10, 1963, months before his assassination, John F Kennedy spoke some of his most memorable lines, that seem all the more appropriate this week. (vid above should start at 13:43 in)

“So, let us not be blind to our differences — but let us also direct attention to our common interests and to the means by which those differences can be resolved. And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.“

6 months later he was dead. Ask anyone who was around then – that’s when the darkness began to gather.