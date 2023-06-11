Gen Z Farmer Eager for Solar to Address Carbon Footprint
June 11, 2023
I spoke to Aaron Ostrander and his family in Southeast Michigan, where their efforts to site solar on their land have been (temporarily, I believe) stymied by the campaign of disinformation and hostility that I’ve documented on this page before.
Aaron talked about his generation, and the increased awareness of climate change and the “carbon footprint”, which he hopes to address with a solar component on the land he hopes to keep in the family.
June 11, 2023 at 12:27 pm
The article and Mr Ostrander are correct. To the degree that putting solar on open land is seen as a political rather than an ecological choice is degree to which our community has stopped being able to solve problems rationally. Maybe that was always legacy hearsay.
There are two basic problems, the first being the ecological and climatological one, the second being whether or not it continues to be desirable to live among people who see all outcomes as if they were results of sporting events.