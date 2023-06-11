Gen Z Farmer Eager for Solar to Address Carbon Footprint June 11, 2023

I spoke to Aaron Ostrander and his family in Southeast Michigan, where their efforts to site solar on their land have been (temporarily, I believe) stymied by the campaign of disinformation and hostility that I’ve documented on this page before.

Aaron talked about his generation, and the increased awareness of climate change and the “carbon footprint”, which he hopes to address with a solar component on the land he hopes to keep in the family.

