Comparing Solar and Fossil EROI: Good and Getting Better June 11, 2023

More from my interview with Heather Mirletz, of the Colorado School of Mines Advanced Energy Systems Program, and NREL.

Solar energy EROI (Energy Return On Investment) is a healthy 20+ to 1, output to inputs ratio. Fossil fuels are not that good, and getting worse as fossil fuels become harder to access, while renewables just get more efficient as we get better at manufacturing and deploying them.

