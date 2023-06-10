Smoke, Fire, and Climate Change are Bad for Animals, and Other Living Things, too June 10, 2023

No doubt millions, or billions, of animals are perishing in the wildfires ravaging Canada. If we tip into climate chaos, animals will share our fate, but with very little of the techno adaptation that humans, rich humans that is, will have to adapt or buffer themselves.

Some people noticing this in small ways this week.

USAToday:

When wildfire smoke turns skies hazy and threatens health with dangerous air quality, people should stay inside as much as possible, but what about their pets? Our four-legged friends can’t wear masks outdoors to protect them from the smoke, but many of them might still need to go outdoors during this time. It’s important to keep monitoring their health and try to keep them inside as much as possible, said Dr. Aly Cohen with the Cornell University Riney Canine Health Center. “Hopefully this won’t be something that lasts forever, but just try and be as mindful as you can and entertain them the best you can indoors,” Cohen said. The health impacts on pets and all animals can be similar to those on humans, but some breeds are more likely to be at risk of respiratory problems, Cohen said. Both the elderly and the very young are at higher risk, as are pets with pre-existing heart disease or lung issues, she said. Some breeds of dog, called short-muzzle breeds, also already have higher rates of respiratory issues, including bulldogs, Boston terriers and Cavalier King Charles spaniels. Pet birds and horses also are at higher risk, Cohen said. Cohen said pet owners should look out for certain symptoms of effects from the smoky air:

Red and watery eyes

Watery nose

Coughing or gagging

Elevated respiratory rate when not engaged in activity

Giving a damn about animals is an idea that has been slow in becoming mainstream.

Nikolas Kristof in the New York Times:

In 1971, a half-dozen graduate students at Oxford University held what was perhaps the first protest of the modern animal rights movement. They insisted that respecting animals was a moral imperative. And the world changed. No, not right away. But one of those students, a young Australian philosopher named Peter Singer, turned his ideas into a transformative 1975 book, “Animal Liberation,” that was initially mocked for overreach. “The animal movement was still widely seen as crackpot,” Singer recalls. Yet to anyone who thinks that ideas are irrelevant in a practical age, think again. His arguments stirred a slow-motion revolution that has changed the way we treat other animals. Singer has just issued a new edition of the book, updated and titled “Animal Liberation Now.” It’s a monument to the remarkable spread of the ideas he articulated in 1975. At least nine states and the European Union now ban veal crates, hen cages or tight stalls for sows. The top supermarket chains in America have agreed to sell only cage-free eggs by 2026, and McDonalds has done the same.

A court in Argentina accepted that habeas corpus rights apply to a chimpanzee. Israel and California have banned the sale of fur coats. Pope Francis has suggested that animals go to Heaven and that the Virgin Mary “grieves for the sufferings” of mistreated livestock. How times have changed. When Mary Wollstonecraft advocated for the rights of women in 1792, that seemed to some so ridiculous that a satirist mocked her by calling for the rights of animals as well. Now it’s unquestioned (at least in the abstract) that rights extend to people of all races and religions, including women, and in some cases to animals as well. When voters face referendums on animal rights, they often approve them by large margins. Yet there’s so much more to be done, as the new edition of Singer’s book documents. Agribusiness has been very successful at two things: producing very cheap protein and hiding from public view the cruelty that has been ingrained in factory farming to cut costs. An individual seen whipping a dog risks arrest, but CEOs whose companies in effect torture chickens are celebrated for their business acumen. Individualized animal abuse is a crime; systematic animal abuse is a business model. Singer writes about how poultry have been bred so birds grow extremely quickly and with huge breasts, since breast meat is particularly valuable. By one estimate, if human babies grew at the same pace as today’s broiler chickens, at two months they would weigh 660 pounds — so it’s no surprise that chickens’ legs often give out and that by some accounts they suffer chronic pain. When animals are reduced to widgets to maximize quarterly profits, it’s inevitable that there will be mistreatment. A farm in San Diego reportedly disposed of 30,000 live, squirming hens (who apparently were no longer producing sufficient eggs) by feeding them into a wood chipper. It was cost-effective. For the last half-dozen years, I’ve avoided meat, in part because of Singer’s writing, in part because of my experience raising livestockand poultry on our family farm, and in part nudged by my daughter. But I puzzle over the complexities. I don’t eat factory-farmed food, but is it OK to eat farm animals that have been humanely raised? (I could be open to that; after all, I do eat animals like elk that have been hunted, partly because natural predators are rare.) I stopped eating octopus after reading a bookabout their intelligence and empathy, but what about shrimp? (For now, I do eat shrimp and other shellfish.) To me, the central issue is as the philosopher Jeremy Bentham expressed it in the 18th century: “The question is not, can they reason, nor can they talk, but can they suffer?” And the answers for, say, oysters, aren’t always obvious. We haven’t figured out our moral obligations to fellow humans, so perhaps it’s understandable that we haven’t worked out our obligations to shellfish. But the way people struggle with these questions strikes me as a measure of moral progress — and of the power of ideas.

