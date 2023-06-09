Journalist: “We are In an Information War”

with Peter Sinclair
I was deeply honored to accept the Walter Cronkite Award today, and ask my fellow journalists an important question:The next time someone asks you to couch the truth with a lie pushed by a powerful person, what will you do? Will you help that liar? Or will you fight? pic.twitter.com/G3pGBQiHgX— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 9, 2023
I was deeply honored to accept the Walter Cronkite Award today, and ask my fellow journalists an important question:The next time someone asks you to couch the truth with a lie pushed by a powerful person, what will you do? Will you help that liar? Or will you fight? pic.twitter.com/G3pGBQiHgX
Ben Collins of NBC News has powerful words as he receives the Cronkite Award.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!