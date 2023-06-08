Finally. Smoke Crisis Makes Climate Top-of-Mind Issue June 8, 2023

New York Times:

The recent fires have also punctured the notion that some places are relatively safe from the worst hazards of climate change because they’re not near the Equator or they’re far from the sea. Almost without warning, smoke from faraway fires upended daily life.

So much wildfire smoke pushed through the border that in Buffalo, schools canceled outdoor activities. Detroit was suffocated by a toxic haze. Flights were grounded at airports in the Northeast.

“Wildfires are no longer a problem just for people who live in fire-prone forested areas,” said Alexandra Paige Fischer, a professor who studies fire adaptation strategies at the University of Michigan.

In the United States, more people are already living with wildfire smoke. A 2022 study by Stanford researchers found that the number of people exposed to toxic pollution from wildfires at least one day a year increased 27-fold between 2006 and 2020.

