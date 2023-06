Climate Science 101 Review: “Is CO2 Plant Food?” June 8, 2023

“(Cough Cough) Well, (Cough Cough) at least (Cough) CO2 is (cough cough) good for plants!”

Andrew Dessler:

I read on Twitter that “CO2 is plant food.” That didn’t seem right, so I asked David Lobell, one of the world’s experts on climate change and agriculture. He’s a professor at Stanford, a MacArthur genius grant recipient, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and an all-around good guy.