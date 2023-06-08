Blame Canada: Fox Working to Put Out Climate Awareness Fire

with Peter Sinclair
Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro on Fox & Friends: It's too soon to politicize the smoke by lecturing about climate change (sound familiar?) pic.twitter.com/2v3TnIXQwC— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 8, 2023
“Forest management” blah, blah, blah.“They just want you to wear masks”.
Fox guest: There's just no health risk…We have this kind of air in India and China all the time, no public health emergency… this doesn't kill anybody, this doesn't make anybody cough, this is not a health event… particulate matter is just very fine soot, they're innocuous. pic.twitter.com/DB0hDmqRwC— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 8, 2023
Extreme and prolonged hot and dry conditions in Canada are setting records and making it effortless for wildfires to rage.Canada was at the epicenter of the most significant heat anomaly on the planet in May. pic.twitter.com/YlvtOvihwP— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) June 7, 2023
Yet we continue to ignore the existential threat of climate change and mock and deride those young people taking direct action to try and wake the rest of us up. 🤷🏽♂️😡 https://t.co/mPrhnpw6bm— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 7, 2023
Amazed by how wavy/ extreme this jet stream structure is. Record warm oceans, developing El Nino, Typhoon Mawar wave breaking, climate change ice melt & uneven heating of the Arctic vs mid-latitudes. Excess energy = extremes. And we ain't seen nothing yet. 1/ pic.twitter.com/HQTbx6b6Y6— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 6, 2023
It’s like the Stephen King horror version of The Onion.
Peter, This is sickening. Contrast this with today’s primary editorial in the NYTimes: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/07/opinion/smoke-air-quality-new-york-canada.html Best… Tom
Tom Porter The Porter Family Foundation tporter@umich.edu theporterfamilyfoundation.org
June 8, 2023 at 9:22 am
June 8, 2023 at 9:59 am
