Will This Year’s El Nino be As Intense as 2015, 1998? Does it Matter?
June 1, 2023
Simon Donner from University of British Columbia notes:
An El Nino event is very likely, but not all El Ninos are created equal. It is unlikely to be as extreme an event as 2015/2016 or 1997/98. Simple comparison is that the eastern equatorial pacific warming is more constrained at this stage (left) relative to previous big events.
But with an ocean that is already at record high temps, what is the effect of even a weaker El Nino?
But Leon Simons, Board Member of Club of Rome has this:
El Niño has not started yet, but global Sea Surface Temperatures (SST) have been running record high for two months now. While the last Super El Niño started off strong much earlier in 2015, global SST ran much closer to the temperatures of the preceding years.
June 1, 2023 at 1:37 pm
So, I guess we don’t know and it seems to depend upon how the question is asked. For example one thing that would like to be known is the thermal components of the Earth total state when this is done, compared to now.
June 1, 2023 at 2:07 pm
I remember the 1998 El Niño being a big deal in Central Texas, with relentless rains (and the addition of the “El Niño” song in Esther’s Follies).
Now I see those comparison images and note that, while the 1998 Ecuador hot spot seems a bit more intense than the 2023 hot spot, the large areas of dark blue temp anomalies from 1998 in the Northern Pacific and off of West Africa are long gone from the 2023 image.
June 1, 2023 at 2:10 pm
Also, look at the changes from 1998 to 2023 for the Gulf of Maine and Sea of Japan, once prime fishing areas.