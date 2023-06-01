Will This Year’s El Nino be As Intense as 2015, 1998? Does it Matter? June 1, 2023

Simon Donner from University of British Columbia notes:

An El Nino event is very likely, but not all El Ninos are created equal. It is unlikely to be as extreme an event as 2015/2016 or 1997/98. Simple comparison is that the eastern equatorial pacific warming is more constrained at this stage (left) relative to previous big events.

But with an ocean that is already at record high temps, what is the effect of even a weaker El Nino?

But Leon Simons, Board Member of Club of Rome has this:

El Niño has not started yet, but global Sea Surface Temperatures (SST) have been running record high for two months now. While the last Super El Niño started off strong much earlier in 2015, global SST ran much closer to the temperatures of the preceding years.

