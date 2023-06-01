Manchin’s Pipeline: Did We Save the Economy and Kill the Climate?
To get the biggest package of clean energy incentives in history, President Biden had to agree to support Senator Joe Manchin’s pet project, a fracked-gas pipeline thru West Virginia, that has been bitterly opposed by environmentalists and landowners.
To get this week’s budget agreement, and avoid a catastrophic default on US debts, the pipeline was hard-wired into the agreement.
Environmental activists are enraged by the deal struck between President Biden and Republicans to raise the debt ceiling because it would also expedite construction of a bitterly contested gas pipeline and includes unusual measures to insulate that project from judicial review.
The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline, intended to carry natural gas about 300 miles from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia across nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands before ending in Virginia, is a top priority of Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, but has been fought by environmentalists and many Virginia Democrats for a decade.
A constellation of environmental groups condemned the pipeline’s inclusion in a debt limit deal, with one group, Climate Defiance, planning to protest Tuesday evening at the New York home of Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader.
One of the companies behind the pipeline, NextEra Energy, is a major donor to Mr. Schumer and Mr. Manchin. In the 2022 cycle, NextEra’s employees and political action committees gave $302,600 to Mr. Schumer and $60,350 to Mr. Manchin, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Mr. Manchin faces a potentially difficult re-election campaign next year, and pushing the pipeline to completion could help him with voters. Gov. Jim Justice, a popular Democrat-turned-Republican, has announced he will seek the Senate seat in West Virginia, a ruby red state that President Trump carried by nearly 40 percentage points in 2020. Retaining that seat is a priority for Democrats.
“We are in a bleak moment,” Climate Defiance wrote on Twitter. “The politicians we trusted with our lives sold us out to fossil fuel CEOs. We have been stabbed in the back. We do not know if we will win but dammit we will not go down without a peaceful uprising like you’ve never seen.”
But White House negotiators, who inserted the pipeline language into the debt limit deal, say Mr. Biden was honoring an agreement that he struck last summer with Mr. Manchin to secure the senator’s tiebreaking vote to pass the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which includes more than $370 billion for clean energy projects.
White House officials say that the benefits from that law far outweigh any new greenhouse gas emissions produced as a result of the West Virginia pipeline. They also noted that they were able to block Republicans from rolling back many of the climate law’s clean energy provisions as part of the debt limit compromise.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island is one of the Senate’s foremost climate hawks – who will swallow hard and vote in favor of the compromise.
Okay, the Mountain Valley Pipeline approval is a blow. I get it. But once we’ve put this MAGA default threat behind us, we’ll need to focus on four things.
One, we need first-class implementation of the IRA. I believe we have the right guy in John Podesta, and the early take-up signals are excellent. Trust but verify; but so far, so good.
Two, we need rapid Administrative Procedures Act approval of the EPA’s methane reg, including its embedded “social cost of carbon” (SCC)…
And then rapid and robust direction from OMB to all executive agencies to implement the SCC across purchasing, permitting, regulation, fees, licenses, etc., etc.
Three, we need rapid multi-agency enforcement against industry methane leakers. DOJ already said it’s in; next, the rest. Satellites give excellent methane leak detection — now, enforce. An easy win.
Fourth, we need to turn our response to the EU CBAM (carbon border tariff) into a big climate positive. No whining or complaining; no exceptions, delays or waivers; no substitute “arrangements.” Someone needs to be tasked to do this.
Here’s a free fifth, just for fun: no more participating in international “climate” meetings with corporations hiding their anti-climate political activity. If you don’t come clean, don’t come at all. Yes, that includes trade associations (yes, I mean you, #ChamberofCarbon).
This is all executive branch stuff. Fossil-fuel-funded climate-denying Republicans don’t need to be brought along.
Together, done well, it can get us on a pathway to climate safety. Even though approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline sucks.
Many climate activists have cited a 2017 analysis by Oil Change International that found the pipeline would lead to annual emissions of more than 89 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent — the same as adding 26 coal plants or 19 million passenger cars.
But several energy analysts told us the Oil Change International emissions estimates are too high. They pointed to two assumptions that led to higher emissions estimates than they deemed accurate.
First, the analysis assumes that 100 percent of the gas that the pipeline transports will increase U.S. gas consumption.
- In other words, it assumes that none of the gas would be burned if the pipeline were never built.
- But experts said much of the gas would still be burned — it would just come from other, pricier sources.
“Oil Change International’s methods assume that 100% of the natural gas flowing through Mountain Valley leads to increased consumption of natural gas. That’s simply not how commodity markets work,” Jesse Jenkins, an energy modeler at Princeton University, said in an email. “Generally whenever you add new supply, much of that supply offsets more expensive supply.”
Second, the analysis assumes that the pipeline will leak a lot of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that warms the atmosphere more than carbon dioxide in the short term.
- In particular, the analysis relies on a methane leakage rate of 3.6 percent.
- But the Environmental Protection Agency has estimated a methane leakage rate of 1.4 percent across the entire U.S. gas supply chain, while a 2018 paper published in the journal Science found a methane leakage rate equivalent to 2.3 percent of U.S. gas production.
“A methane leak rate of 3.6 percent is not outrageously high, but it’s on the high side,” said Daniel Raimi, a fellow at the think tank Resources for the Future. “It certainly makes the numbers look higher.”
My hot take – let’s make all fracked gas pipelines into stranded assets by accelerating the buildout of clean energy.
Was the Obama/Biden administration anything but a champion of natural gas?
Did not the co-founder of a liquefied natural gas firm host a fundraiser for him despite his pledge not to accept fossil fuel money for his 2020 presidential bid?
He needed a climate intensive platform to defeat Trump. Having a Manchin on the team is a wonderful foil if, infact, his commitments lie elsewhere.
Conspiracy theorist vs suspicious. Corporate democrats have never delivered much more than lip service since 1990. Wiith John Podesta leading the climate charge why should I be concerned.
“It’s shameful that John Podesta is mindlessly parroting the fossil fuel playbook and scapegoating frontline communities that are harmed the most by fossil fuels as somehow being the enemy of a renewable energy future,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.
“The $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline, intended to carry natural gas about 300 miles from the Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia across nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands before ending in Virginia….”
Unlike oil pipelines with their potential massive spills, built gas pipelines are relatively small beans ecologically, even compared to roads or massive transmission lines. The problem is the infrastructural support for more natgas extraction and longer lives for gas power plants. The environmental damage is predominantly the GHG release (“fugitive methane”) from extraction points.
P.S. I love Sheldon Whitehouse!