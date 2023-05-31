“What is Going On?” Physics Freaks a MAGA May 31, 2023

BREAKING: Light refraction offends MAGAs. https://t.co/ekhgGTot2S — Michael Little (@Michael_Little_) May 31, 2023 We don't do a good job teaching science in this country. I tremble for my planet when I reflect that physics is real.

