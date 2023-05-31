“What is Going On?” Physics Freaks a MAGA

May 31, 2023

We don’t do a good job teaching science in this country.

I tremble for my planet when I reflect that physics is real.

  1. jimbills Says:

    May 31, 2023 at 5:11 pm

    “We don’t do a good job teaching science in this country.”

    Saw this weird bit of news this morning:

    India cuts periodic table and evolution from school textbooks — experts are baffled
    https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01770-y

    On Americans, they were probably taught basic science, including prisms and light refraction, assuming they graduated high school. Then they spent all the past two decades rotting their brains in the echo chamber of social media, and Science became “I don’t believe in your ‘psy-ants’.”

    https://www.businessinsider.com/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-says-she-doesnt-believe-in-evolution-2021-6

