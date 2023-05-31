“What is Going On?” Physics Freaks a MAGA

with Peter Sinclair
BREAKING: Light refraction offends MAGAs. https://t.co/ekhgGTot2S— Michael Little (@Michael_Little_) May 31, 2023
BREAKING: Light refraction offends MAGAs. https://t.co/ekhgGTot2S
I tremble for my planet when I reflect that physics is real.
“We don’t do a good job teaching science in this country.”
Saw this weird bit of news this morning:
India cuts periodic table and evolution from school textbooks — experts are baffled
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-01770-y
On Americans, they were probably taught basic science, including prisms and light refraction, assuming they graduated high school. Then they spent all the past two decades rotting their brains in the echo chamber of social media, and Science became “I don’t believe in your ‘psy-ants’.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-says-she-doesnt-believe-in-evolution-2021-6
May 31, 2023 at 5:11 pm
