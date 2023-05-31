Georgia Nuclear Plant a Step Closer to Operation May 31, 2023

Vogtle nuclear plant well along toward commercial operation soon, maybe this year. I can only wish them all the luck in the world, because Georgia Power has sunk 32 billion or so into the thing, – that’s done.

And we need the carbon-free power.

The discussion about nuclear energy in the climate context is not binary, “pro” nuclear, or “anti” nuclear.

There are a number of nuclear projects in the pipeline, because there are a lot of people who believe passionately in the technology, and a lot of investment, both private and public, flowing into it.

Nuclear is going to be a part of the global decarbonization, if only because China has decided that it will be.

My stripped down take is, that one way or another, we are going to get to net zero, but critical to understand that there is NO net zero scenario that does not include a LOT of solar, wind, and storage, and probably some other wild cards as well.

Important to recognize that even with all the momentum that “small modular reactors” have, there is no universe in which we see a significant penetration from them in the next 10 years.

So I would tell anyone, if you support nuclear energy to decarbonize – get out and push for more renewables in your area. If you are against nuclear energy as a solution, – get out and support more renewables in your area.

Don’t waste your time at this point being “against” anything – frankly, even fossil fuel projects. The market is going make them all stranded assets eventually, and just that much sooner if we can get more renewables built. The leverage is all on the side of building renewables and letting them compete in the market on price and flexibility.

Department of Energy:

Georgia Power Company, a subsidiary of Southern Company, yesterday announced that Vogtle Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle has reached full generating capacity and could achieve commercial operation by the end of June. Unit 4 is projected to enter service in late 2023 or early 2024. Plant Vogtle is poised to become the largest clean energy generator in the United States. The reactors will not only provide clean and reliable power to millions of homes and businesses in the Southeast, generating 17,200,000 MWh annually, but will also help to rebuild our nation’s nuclear workforce and future supply chain. Nuclear energy is essential to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. Plant Vogtle is an example of how the DOE Loan Programs Office (LPO) is supporting energy infrastructure projects that promote economic growth and strengthen our energy and national security. The DOE loan guarantees to Georgia Power Company have financed the construction of Units 3 and 4 at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant. These two 1,100 megawatt Westinghouse AP1000® nuclear reactors represent the first U.S. deployment of this innovative technology in the United States. These are the only commercial nuclear reactors under construction in the United States today; when completed, they will be the first new commercial nuclear reactors constructed in the United States in 30 years. For information on how LPO could support your advanced nuclear energy project and to learn about LPO’s process before formally applying, request a no-fee, no-commitment Pre-Application Consultation. During the consultation, LPO will work with you to determine whether the project is eligible for a loan or loan guarantee.

Advertisement