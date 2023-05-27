In Texas, the Energy Empire Strikes Back

Will the plucky rebels survive?

Wind, solar and batteries have been so successful under Texas’ minimally regulated, heavily market based grid, that fossil billionaires have had a values clarifying moment, and activated the Death Star.



Screw that free market capitalism stuff. This is about our money. Get me the Texas legislature on the line. All of them.

Houston Chronicle (paywall):

Destroying the clean energy business would raise Texans’ electricity bills because wind and solar energy are the least expensive methods of generating electricity. They have saved customers $31.5 billion in wholesale electricity costs over the past 12 years , the Texas Consumers Association reported.

The Texas Legislature only meets in regular session for 140 days every two years, so lawmakers and lobbyists have been in a mad rush since January to meet the May 28 deadline to pass new laws. Fossil fuel lobbyists and their allies started the session strong , convincing lawmakers to introduce dozens of bills to kneecap clean energy and guarantee Texas’ reliance on natural gas for generations.

The pro-climate change party ’s use of the nuclear option surprised insiders who thought Schwertner and lawmakers in the Texas House had negotiated a reasonably pro-fossil fuel package of laws governing the electric grid. But the compromise did not satisfy oil and gas billionaires who give generously to the GOP.

With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s approval, state Sen. Charles Schwertner allowed Republican colleagues to add regressive amendments to a must-pass bill, amendments that would shut down many existing wind and solar facilities and make new clean energy projects nearly impossible.

Texas’ oil and gas empire has struck back, convincing state senators to launch a last-ditch effort to annihilate the clean energy industry and grant natural gas producers a near monopoly on generating electricity .

Wall Street Journal:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who effectively controls the legislative agenda, has vowed that lawmakers won’t leave Austin this month without approving legislation that would spur the construction and maintenance of conventional power plants, calling renewable energy a “luxury.”

In the state capitol in Austin, Republicans are targeting wind and solar power with a slate of bills that would clamp down on renewable projects by, among other things, adding additional environmental requirements and excluding them from a state tax break.

Just 13 years ago, as he touted diversifying electricity supplies, then-Gov. Rick Perry compared wind projects to Spindletop, the oil gusher that launched the state’s petroleum era in 1901.

“Thanks to a new generation of hardworking visionaries, Texas is again leading the way on the renewable-energy front,” Perry said in 2010.

Wind and solar have grown to provide 31% of the electricity in Texas, closing in on natural gas at 43%. Several coal plants have closed, unable to compete against natural gas or the plummeting cost of building renewables, fueling more green investment.

But the success of wind and solar has provoked powerful enemies.

Many well-heeled, conservation-minded landowners across the state don’t want renewable projects near their ranches or recreational properties and have supported creating a state-permitting and siting process for clean energy.

Meanwhile, a battle for control of Texas’ vast power market is under way as lobbying groups for drillers and owners of gas- and coal-fired power plants back some of the bills under consideration. Many state Republicans are arguing for measures to prop up conventional power sources, saying they are necessary to maintain the reliability of the electric grid following its near collapse during a freak winter storm in February 2021.

The increasingly adversarial national politics of energy have crept in, too, as many Republicans bristle at President Biden’s climate policies.

Renewables have “become a four-letter word,” said James King, a landowner along the Pecos River in Val Verde County, where wealthy residents are pitted in battle against a planned wind farm.

King, a descendant of the founder of the King Ranch in South Texas, the country’s largest, supports renewables but thinks they should be out of bounds in the state’s most scenic and wild areas. He is placing his own property along the Pecos River into a conservation easement, permanently limiting the way the land can be used.

Texas has more renewable energy projects on the grid and under development than any other state, according to the American Clean Power Association. More than a third of all U.S. clean-power installations last year were in Texas.

One bill being negotiated between the state Senate and House could require wind and solar projects to effectively pay fees that would mostly benefit fossil-fuel plants. Another would have built new natural-gas-fueled power plants for emergency use only, though it stalled. A newer measure would offer low-cost loans for building or upgrading natural gas-fired generation, pending voter approval in November.

Mona Tierney-Lloyd, head of U.S. public policy for Enel, one of the largest renewable energy developers in Texas, said the company would consider scaling back development plans if lawmakers passed bills that made projects more difficult or expensive to build.

“I would call it an interventionist approach to the market, as opposed to what Texas has historically prided itself on—an open market with competition driving the development of new resources,” she said.