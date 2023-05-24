Climate Change and the “ViewShed”
May 24, 2023
We hear from anti-clean energy activists that they are concerned about their “view shed”.
I’m a little worried about climate change’s impact on my view shed.
Who do I complain to?
with Peter Sinclair
May 24, 2023 at 10:22 am
As with that “False Progress” obsessive that used to comment here, they’re more concerned with the look of renewable energy than the damage (environment and lungs) of fossil fuel energy that it is replacing. (Throw in combustion stink and ICE noise while we’re at it.)