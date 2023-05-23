Latest El Nino Update for California

May 23, 2023

Bay area Television report with an explainer.
“50 percent chance of one of the strongest El Nino’s on record”.

NOAA update 22 May 2023:

ENSO-neutral conditions are observed.*

Equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are near-to-above average across most of the Pacific Ocean.

A transition from ENSO-neutral is expected in the next couple of months, with a greater than 90% chance of El Niño persisting into the Northern Hemisphere winter.*

Below, sea surface anomalies today via Climate ReAnalyzer, U of Maine:

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: