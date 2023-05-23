Latest El Nino Update for California
May 23, 2023
Bay area Television report with an explainer.
“50 percent chance of one of the strongest El Nino’s on record”.
ENSO-neutral conditions are observed.*
Equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are near-to-above average across most of the Pacific Ocean.
A transition from ENSO-neutral is expected in the next couple of months, with a greater than 90% chance of El Niño persisting into the Northern Hemisphere winter.*
Below, sea surface anomalies today via Climate ReAnalyzer, U of Maine: