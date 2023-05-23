Latest El Nino Update for California May 23, 2023

Bay area Television report with an explainer.

“50 percent chance of one of the strongest El Nino’s on record”.

NOAA update 22 May 2023:

ENSO-neutral conditions are observed.*

Equatorial sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are near-to-above average across most of the Pacific Ocean.

A transition from ENSO-neutral is expected in the next couple of months, with a greater than 90% chance of El Niño persisting into the Northern Hemisphere winter.*

Below, sea surface anomalies today via Climate ReAnalyzer, U of Maine:

