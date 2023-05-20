Why Fusion Will Not Save Us

Naomi Oreskes in Scientific American:

In December 2022 scientists at the U.S. National Ignition Facility (NIF) announced a breakthrough in the decades-long effort to create an energy source based on the same nuclear fusion reactions that power the sun. An “engineering marvel beyond belief,” they proclaimed, as major newspapers quickly followed with breathless coverage. The Washington Post called it “truly something to celebrate.” Other commentators gushedabout the fusion future as a solution to clean energy, global poverty, perhaps even world peace.

On inspection, the advance was rather less sensational than these reports suggested. The researchers had achieved what is known as ignition, the condition where a fusion reaction produces more energy than it took to start it. But the scale of the accomplishment is not remotely close to what would be required to generate electricity for practical use, much less herald a new era of clean energy [see “Star Power”]. The power demands as reported didn’t include the power needed to build the equipment and gear it up; the entire event lasted just a few seconds. And, ironically, the higher-than-expected energy yield damaged some of the diagnostic equipment in the experimental setup, casting doubt on whether ignition had even been achieved.

Calling this development a breakthrough in achieving “limitless zero-carbon power,” as the Financial Times put it, is like claiming that the discovery of fire was a milestone on the path to electricity. Hype like this doesn’t help the scientific community to build and maintain public trust; it risks diverting resources away from actual solutions to the climate crisis.

Scientists started working on creating fusion reactions in 1942 as part of the Manhattan Project. Physicist Edward Teller wanted to focus their attention on building a fusion bomb. That proved unrealistic, and just as a fusion bomb took a back burner to a fission weapon during the war, civilian fusion power took a back burner to fission after the war. On the sun, fusion takes place at millions of degrees. The scientific and technical challenges of harnessing fusion on Earth were simply overwhelming.

In the 1960s and 1970s physicists realized they could use lasers to heat hydrogen to a sufficiently high temperature before the gas could escape. After decades of limited progress on controlled fusion reactions, Congress allocated funds for the NIF. Construction began in 1997; the first experiments began in 2009. At the time, NIF physicist Siegfried Glenzer predicted ignition within the year.