Sea Surface Temps Exceeding Record Year 2016 May 19, 2023

Breaking News!!!



Today, 2023 surpassed 2016 as the year with the hottest 60°S-60°N global sea surface temperatures (SST) since record keeping began in 1982.



While 2016 was at the end of a record El Niño, the SST impact from the coming 2023 El Niño has not yet left its mark. pic.twitter.com/lUN4jP7tq3 — Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@EliotJacobson) May 19, 2023

Seems Significant.

2016 was the last year a global temp record was set, coming at the end of a massive El Nino event, which we have not seen since.

Going in to what looks like another big El Nino year, sea surface temps already exceeding 2016.

Advertisement