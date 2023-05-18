Health, Safety, and Welfare: Clean Energy Bolsters Rural Communities

May 18, 2023

More from my interviews with local officials, farmers and landowners in rural Michigan. Communities with clean energy installations enjoy massive tax revenue benefits for schools, roads, sheriff patrols, fire rescue, libraries, and senior services – to name a few.

Yet fossil fuel coordinated “anti” groups continue to oppose clean energy, with a finely tuned social media effort designed to turn people against their own interests.

